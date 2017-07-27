Man arrested after explosion at Whaley Bridge house

Have your say

A man has been arrested after an explosion at a house in Whaley Bridge.

Police and firefighters attended Elnor Lane at around midnight after receiving calls about an explosion.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a 'very loud' explosion - and birds flew from the trees.

A number of homes were evacuated but residents are now being able to return to their properties.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman described the explosion as 'small'.

The spokesman added: "We do not yet know the cause of the explosion.

"The investigation is ongoing.

"The area has been made safe."

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have not yet revealed what he has been arrested on suspicion of.

A police cordon is no longer in place at the scene.

Nobody has been injured.

+ THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

++ KEEP CHECKING BACK FOR UPDATES