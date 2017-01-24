Man arrested after alleged assault in Hope

Police are asking for any witnesses to an alleged assault in Hope to come forward.

A 54-year-old man reported that he was assaulted at a property in Castleton Road, near the Woodroffe Arms, between 7pm and 11pm last night (Tuesday, January 23).

The victim received treatment from paramedics but did not go to hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault last night and remains in custody this morning.

Officers want to know if anyone was in the Castleton Road area last night and saw an argument or any kind of altercation between two men.

If this sounds familiar, call DS Ed Mellor on 101, quoting reference 17000032868.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.