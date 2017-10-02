Man appears in court after damaging wife’s sentimental family photos

A boozed-fuelled husband tore up his wife’s photos of her children from a previous relationship after she refused to go to a wedding celebration with him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 27 how David Shepherd, 63, of Manor Farm Court, Whitwell, fell out with his wife after they had a row about her not wanting to go to a son’s wedding in Estonia.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He had been drinking and damaged photos belonging to the victim which were pictures of her children from a time when she was not married to this defendant.”

Shepherd pleaded guilty to damaging the photos after the argument on July 2.

Defence solicitor Rebecca Meadows said sales-representative Shepherd hopes to replace the photos from available negatives and he is seeking help to address his drinking issues. Magistrates sentenced Shepherd to a 12 month conditional discharge but he was warned that he will be re-sentenced if he commits any new offence. He must also pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.