Machete man is spared jail

A man who was caught with a large machete strapped under his car seat has narrowly avoided being put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 6 how David Mark Lyon, 46, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, was found with the weapon in Alfreton when he had his car searched by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police attention was drawn to Lyon when they saw him in the vehicle outside a gun shop with scissors in his hand. They approached him and searched his vehicle after smelling cannabis and they found a large machete under the driver’s seat.”

Lyon told police the machete had been given to him and he had been meaning to dispose of it. He pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon after the incident on April 28.

Amjid Ibrahim, defending, said the weapon had not been brandished in dangerous circumstances and although Lyon has a previous conviction for a similar matter this was from 30 years ago. The probation service stated Lyon who has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety had forgotten he had the weapon. Magistrates sentenced Lyon to 56 days of custody suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation and a 56 day curfew.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.