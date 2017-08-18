Luxury homes plan for historic High Peak church

A former church dating back to 1887 could be turned into new homes if plans are given the green light.

An application has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to turn Peak Dale Methodist Church, on Upper End Road in Peak Dale, into three residential homes, and to demolish the associated outbuildings.

Applicant Terry Peel wants to convert the church to provide the five-bedroom, four-bedroom and three-bedroom accommodation, and build two new affordable properties on the surrounding land.

Documents supporting the application state: “The conversion and renovation of the church is a very expensive project and will only be possible through the implementation of the enabling development to the rear of the church site.

“In constructing two new-build dwellings, this will enable the church to be retained, making a positive contribution to the local area.”

Although built in 1887, the church is not a listed building. The plans are out for consultation until August 29. They can be viewed online at planning.highpeak.gov.uk.