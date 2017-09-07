Lost walker rescued from Kinder

A walker who realised he was lost and rang for help was found in a joint operation by four mountain rescue teams.

On Tuesday, September 5 at 7.45pm a solo male walker reported himself lost on Kinder whilst walking between Edale and Snake Summit on the Pennine Way.

Roger Bennett from Buxton Mountain rescue said: “There had been significant low cloud on the plateau for most of the day making navigation difficult for those without adequate local knowledge.

“With the threat of darkness looming the man decided to call for help.

“Fortunately the man happened to be in one of the few locations on the moor which had mobile-phone signal coverage.”

Following conversations between the lost person and the rescue Duty Controller the teams considered it most likely that he would be on the Northern Edges of the plateau. However, without evidence of his position, the full Kinder Search Plan was activated.

Buxton, Kinder, Glossop and Edale mountain rescue teams together with three Peak District search and rescue dogs were deployed from various starting points around the high moor.

As the search progressed the cloud began to lift and around 9.25 pm the man was located by Glossop Team members near to Boxing Glove Stones on the Northern Edges. Following a brief assessment he was guided to the Snake Road.