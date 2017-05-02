Looking after the Peak District’s health

A health awareness day got the people’s pulses racing with free blood pressure checks.

Rotary Bakewell, as part of the National Stroke Awareness campaign, organised free blood pressure checks in Bakewell Agricultural Centre.

The day was a success with 180 people attending. Rotarians gave thanks to the medical staff who carried out the checks.

There were also free refreshments provided throughout the day by Martin Nuttall of the Farmers Feast café at the Agricultural Centre.

High blood pressure can lead to serious health conditions.