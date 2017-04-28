Lola just weeks away from therapy to improve life

It is now just weeks until an inspirational Buxton girl will fly out to Turkey to receive intensive dolphin therapy thanks to the kindness of the community.

Last year the whole town got behind the campaign to fund Lola Thomas’ £10,000 trip for rehabilitation where she will work with specialists who will try and improve her quality of life.

The 10-year-old was born with the tip of one her chromosomes missing which has led to medical complications all her life including heart surgery at five-months-old, epilepsy and severe bowel problems.

Mum Colleen said: “We had hiccup last month and Lola ended up in hospital because of the problems with the kink in her bowel. Previous scar tissue got stuck but fortunately it managed to right itself and this was the first time she didn’t need any additional surgery.

“It was touch and go whether we would make it to Turkey on May 20 but she pulled through.” The Burbage family only started fundraising in July and Colleen is so grateful for everyone’s support.

She said: “These intensive therapies will push Lola every day for hours at a time and we hope it will improve her muscle strength, correct her posture and tackle the severe pain she has.

“I think some bits will be hard for her, but the hydrotherapy and dolphin therapy will really bring her on - she loves being in the water.

“This therapy may not help her to walk or give Lola her speech back but it will lessen her pain and improve her quality of life.” The family smashed their target and raised an extra £2,500 which they hope to put towards another treatment if Lola can manage it if not it will be saved for another trip.