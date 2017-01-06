Light, camera action as Buxton’s cinema gets upgrade

The town’s only cinema has been refitted and improved thanks to a group of volunteers.

Buxton Film has completely redone the space in the Pavilion Arts Centre Studio and the cinema reopened again for the year on Monday.

Keith Savage member of Buxton Film committee said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to our screenings in 2017 - confident that you will enjoy what we have more than ever.”

A British Film Institute Neighbourhood Cinema Equipment Fund grant has provided a hi-specification projector and the charity has used £1,000 from its reserves to install a seven new speakers which is an additional five to help create surround sound, an amplifier and Blu-Ray player.

Keith said: “We know we will never be a high street multiplex but thanks to all the hard work of volunteers and staff at the Opera House we can give people who want to go see a film a much better experience.”

Buxton Film was established by a small group of people who wanted to see and share good films in Buxton.

The groups’ aim is to screen films that do not make the multiplex cinemas and are always looking out for the best in world cinema.

The studio seats just 90 people and three of the December screenings sold-out - so booking in advance is encouraged and tickets are on sale at the Opera House.

On Monday, January 9 the highly-acclaimed I, Daniel Blake will be shown from 7.30pm - tickets £4.50 (£4 concessions). The Crescent redevelopment means that this 40-seat theatre at The Pauper’s Pit in the Old Hall Hotel will close. The final, special film screening will take place on Thursday, January 26.