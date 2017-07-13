Launch of Buxton’s first Flowerpot People trail

Businesses in Buxton have turned up the heat to create the first Flowerpot People Trail in the town.

From now until September, the windows of 36 shops and businesses will be decorated for the Buxton Town Team project, which is back for a third year.

Organiser Viv Marriott said: “This is the biggest number of flowerpot people we have had and I’m so pleased people have got into the spirit of the event.

“Due to the large number of businesses taking part we didn’t want anyone to be missed out, so for the first time we have created a trail map that will lead visitors to each display and should hopefully encourage more people not just into the town but to visit the shops too.”

The appeal of the flowerpot people is felt by young and old, with guides and care homes all getting involved, and the theme is ‘vibrant’ this year.

Viv said: “We can never be sure of constant sunshine in Buxton, so we wanted to make sure that the town still basks in brightness.

“Hopefully this will encourage people to let their imaginations run wild.”

Some of the flowerpot people can be found sitting enjoying the sunshine with flower garland necklaces, a herb family has popped up in a supermarket and the Buxton WI have done their own take on calendar girls using flowerpot people.

Viv said: “We have some national chains involved which is great, and I’m really pleased they are as enthusiastic as we are.”

There are coloured birds in various displays - find all six and enter to win two tickets to the pantomime in December.

Trail maps are £1 and available from Toni & Guy; Buxton Osteopathy; Everything’s Rosy Interiors; The Green Man Gallery, Velu and the Tourist Information Centre.