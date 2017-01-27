LATEST JOBS: Seven vacancies in Buxton for jobseekers

Are you on the hunt for a new job in Buxton? We might have just the thing you're looking for.
There’s a range of jobs currently on offer in and around the Buxton area, so we’ve pulled together a round-up of just seven of them to give you a taste of the current vacancies.
Plumber required - covering Buxton
Salary TBC
Closing date: Feb 9
Box Office Clerk - Buxton
Buxton Opera House
Salary £7.52 per hour
Closing date: Feb 13
Accounts Administrator - Buxton
High Peak Scaffolding Ltd
Salary competitive
Closing date: Feb 9
Class 1 HGV Curtain Sider Driver & Tipper Driver - Buxton
M.A Turner
Salary good rates of pay
Closing date: Feb 6
Production Operative - Sheen, Buxton
Belle Engineering
Salary competitive
Closing date: Feb 3
Customer Service Assistant / Retail Assistant - Buxton
Bells Shoes
Salary: good rates of pay
Closing date: Jan 27
Customer Adviser - Buxton
The Nottingham
Salary: £14,800 - £15,100 pa
Labourer - Buxton
Salary: £8 - £9 per hour
