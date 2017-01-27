LATEST JOBS: Seven vacancies in Buxton for jobseekers

Are you on the hunt for a new job in Buxton? We might have just the thing you're looking for.

There’s a range of jobs currently on offer in and around the Buxton area, so we’ve pulled together a round-up of just seven of them to give you a taste of the current vacancies.

Plumber required - covering Buxton

Salary TBC

Closing date: Feb 9

Box Office Clerk - Buxton

Buxton Opera House

Salary £7.52 per hour

Closing date: Feb 13

Accounts Administrator - Buxton

High Peak Scaffolding Ltd

Salary competitive

Closing date: Feb 9

Class 1 HGV Curtain Sider Driver & Tipper Driver - Buxton

M.A Turner

Salary good rates of pay

Closing date: Feb 6

Production Operative - Sheen, Buxton

Belle Engineering

Salary competitive

Closing date: Feb 3

Customer Service Assistant / Retail Assistant - Buxton

Bells Shoes

Salary: good rates of pay

Closing date: Jan 27

Customer Adviser - Buxton

The Nottingham

Salary: £14,800 - £15,100 pa

Labourer - Buxton

Salary: £8 - £9 per hour

To find more vacancies, and for more details, click here.