The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the July 6 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Steven Bower, 35, of North Side, Tupton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to attend with an officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of stealing two drills and a head torch, stealing a laptop, a digital camera, and Ipod and a Garmin SatNav, and stealing a Tom Tom SatNav and stealing another Tom Tom Sat Nav, a jacket and waterproof. Suspended sentence implemented as 14 weeks of custody.

Ian William Norman, 37, of Henry Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing razors and a shaver. Must pay £112.96 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £12 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat and washing powder belonging to the Co-op. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £64 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £64 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal meat belonging to Fulton Foods. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat and items belonging to One Stop Stores. Must pay £16.29 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat and alcohol belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £52 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing washing powder and items belonging to McColls. Must pay £75.65 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing washing powder and coffee valued at £56.60 belonging to McColls. Must pay £56.50 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 10 months. Committed a further of offence during a suspended sentence. Order varied to a prison term of ten weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jordan Paul Moore, 33, of Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bicycle. Community order to last until June 28, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £10 and must pay £250 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Anthony Gordon Ronald Pashley, 40, of Wilson Avenue, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £36 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a nine month conditional discharge for possessing a class A drug. No action on the breach.

Assault

Jake Gary Burton, 25, of Hazeltree Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assault. Community order to last until August 3, 2017, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay £250 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Emma Henson, 19, of Hill Top, Bolsover. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £180 and must pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £320 costs.

Darren Lee Taylor, 21, of High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation activity. Must pay £175 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

Other

June Walsh, 57, of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows valued at £2,328. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay £1,164 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Rodney Boll, 45, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a summer house as a trespasser and stealing items valued at £1,250. Must pay £600 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to entering KM Furniture as a trespasser with the intent to steal. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a CCTV camera. Committed to prison for 42 weeks.

Sarah Boll, 43, of Moston Walk, Grangewood Farm, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a garden chair. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely garden furniture. Pleaded guilty to stealing items belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £17.79 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to entering KM Furniture as a trespasser with intent to steal. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a summer house as a trespasser and stealing items valued at £1,250. Must pay £600 compensation. Committed to prison for 42 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Matthew Payne, 25, of Wright Street, Codnor. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone via social media which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to going to an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of two counts of going to an address and making contact with someone when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order and committing harassment. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Admitted committing a further offence during a suspended sentence. No adjudication.

Gareth Richard Thomas Price, 38, of High Street, Tibshelf. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue. Fined £20.

Tiffany Caprice Mallen, 20, of Arundel Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence. Community order to last until March 28, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Gary Don Nicholson, 28, of Arundel Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence. Community order to last until March 28, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 40 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Stephen Robert Owen, 48, of Ambercroft, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for seven days.

Karen Tuck, 36, of Green Farm, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including attempting to steal a mobility scooter, failing to surrender to custody, three counts of possessing crack cocaine and one count of possessing diamorphine. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Motoring

Daniel Murzyn, 26, of Church Drive, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Balbir Singh Sandhu, 55, of Farm View, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood as part of an investigation when he was suspected of having driven a vehicle. Fined £2,307. Must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Callum James Burroughs, 20, of Oak Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. Community order to last until June 28, 2018, with 100 hours of unpaid work.