The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the February 2 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Joshua Phillip Kettle, 26, of Bakers Street, Creswell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing caravan lights from a vehicle. Fined £120 and must pay £220 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David William Charles Rowe, 60, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £20.63 belonging to Lidl. Committed to prison for four weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Daniel Small, 43, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a laptop in a bag and mobile phone. Committed to prison for six weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Adrian Gascoyne, 37, of Thornfield Court, Newland Dale, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Boss GT-6B multi-effects music pedal valued at £100. Must pay £235 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a credit card. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a pair of trainers and cash. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods namely six £50 sterling notes valued at £300. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement

Assault

Gordon Brian Hemingray, 40, of Haddon Close, Chesterfield. Convicted of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Louise Smith, 24, of Lings Crescent, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a further police constable in the execution of his duty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a detention officer. Community order to last until January 22, 2018, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jennifer Ann Compton, 32, of Duke Street, Creswell. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in that she failed to perform work as directed. No adjudication. Dealt with for three original offences of assault by beating which were subject to the community order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Other

Rikki David Pearson, 31, of Upperthorpe Road, Killamarsh. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to perform work as directed or provide proof of absence within a specified time. Order to continue but varied with 130 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Malgorzta Sidor, 48, of Elton Street, Chesterfield. Non-payment of a fine of £515. Committed to custody for 14 days further suspended. To pay £515 at £100 every month or serve 14 days.

Charles Austin Bradley, 48, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield. Non-payment of a fine of £85. To be detained in the courthouse and detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

John Martin David Green, 60, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment. Fined £40.

Craig Shaun Anthony Ball, 36, of Piper Avenue, Clay Cross. Convicted of being with someone he was prohibited from being with by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Convicted of possessing a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. No separate penalty. Convicted of possessing a quantity of crack cocaine, a controlled class A drug. No separate penalty. Committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for offences of assault, by beating, possessing a class B drug and failure to provide a specimen of breath. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of assault by beating, possessing a quantity of cannabis and failing to provide a specimen of breath during a driving investigation. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Jack Goodwin, 22, of Archdale Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Volkswagen Passat to the value of £100. Fined £361 and must pay £250 compensation and a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Lee Darren Davis, 26, of Lucas Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Edge, 29, of Rectory Road, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Vauxhall Vivaro to the value of £500. Must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Seat Leon to the value of £180. Must pay £180 compensation. Community order to last until January 25, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Motoring

Neil Raymond Mountcastle, 37, of Carrwood road, Renishaw. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Jason Ballantine, 43, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a road at Shirebrook while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing six grammes of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B. No separate penalty.

Jody Martine Tomlinson, 34, of Walton Drive, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Logan Jay Holmwood, 23, of Lillymede Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £277 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Charlotte Amy Holmes, 22, of Moorhall, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Mark Jamie Kirby, 39, of Walton Drive, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and owing to the driving an accident occurred causing damage to a Ford Transit van. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.