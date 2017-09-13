Land Rover stolen near Bakewell

Police have reported a Land Rover Defender stolen from a property in Flagg near Bakewell.

Land Rover Defender 90 XS in Black of registration YC65 HEV was stolen between 9pm on Monday September 11 and 6am on Tueaday September 12.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The vehicle was fitted with one of the police discounted back2you trackers.

“We were initially able to make a link towards the south of the county, but unfortunately, as the tracker was not charged, we soon lost contact with it.

“This alert is to respectfully serve as a reminder - it is worth purchasing a tracker for your farm/agricultural vehicle. We were able to initially make a link to an area.

“If you have purchased a tracker, please ensure that it is activated and regularly charged in the event of a theft to maximise our opportunities of recovery and identifying the offender(s)

“Land Rover Defenders and quad bikes are still being targeted by thieves. Please continue to think about security, considering good locks, CCTV, trackers, adequate lighting, alarms etcetera and also please keep reporting suspicious visitors to your farm premises or in the general area.”

Anyone with information call 101 or email the dedicated rural team on DRCT@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk