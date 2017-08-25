King’s students seeing stars as they collect GCSE results

High Peak students were seeing stars when they opened their GCSE results at the King’s School in Macclesfield.

King’s celebrated outstanding GCSE results, with more than 75 per cent of all grades at A* - B, and three times the national average receiving the top 9 grade in mathematics.

Lydia Shone, 16, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, got a stunning ten A*s and one 9 and at this stage is considering either dentistry or medicine.

Sportswoman Ffyona Booker, 16, from Flagg, got six A*s and four As and wants to read medicine, while Alex Mason, 16, from Buxton, got two A*s , six As and two Bs and wants to be a scientist.

Charlotte Wardle, 16, from Buxton, got one 9, nine A*s and an A wants to conduct biomedical research, and musician Katie Hayward, 16, from Buxton got six A*s, four A grades and one 8 and wants to read engineering.

Headmaster Dr Simon Hyde said: “We are delighted with all our results and congratulate pupils and staff for their hard-work, planning and preparation during a period of national change.

“Though the new grading format helps identify the truly exceptional student, it is the results of all of our students that are important to us.

“We’re delighted to see so many happy students now able to progress to the next stage of their educational journey.”