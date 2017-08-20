Jobs boost as new craft shop opens in Buxton

A brand new craft shop has opened in Buxton - creating five jobs.

The Craft Works officially opened its doors at The Springs Shopping Centre on Friday.

Opening of the new Craft Works shop, Buxton

Becky Joyce, marketing manager of The Works, said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening this new store, as it’s the perfect destination for new and experienced craft lovers to find everything they need. We look forward to being part of the Buxton community.

“Customers can join the craft club to receive entry to exclusive competitions, monthly newsletters, product news - plus lots of new and trending ideas.”

Carlon Stewart, centre manager of The Springs, said: “The Craft Works will offer something very different to our retail offering, giving a wide choice of quality art and craft materials.”