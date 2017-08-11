Job-seekers invited to Buxton care scheme recruitment event

Job seekers and residents will have the chance to find out more about Derbyshire County Council’s latest care scheme at an upcoming information and recruitment event in Buxton.

On Wednesday August 16, residents are invited to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens to learn more about Thomas Fields, the council’s 53-bed, £9.1m development for older people on Brown Edge Road which is due to open in 2018.

The event, from 1pm to 4pm, is open to people looking to begin or continue a career in care and residents looking to buy or rent accommodation.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Coun Jean Wharmby, said: “We’re very excited about Thomas Fields and feel it will be an excellent addition to the community, providing lots of opportunities for people.”

When finished there will also be a 20-place specialist residential care centre and communal facilities including a restaurant, hair salon and health suite.