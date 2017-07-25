Jane Austen: Lyme Park celebrates life of literary heroine

Have your say

Jane Austen fans descended on Disley’s Lyme Park to help celebrate the life and writings of their literary heroine.

The 200th anniversary of Austen’s death was commemorated with a week of special events at the National Trust attraction between July 17 and 23.

Forming the number 200 in celebration of the life and writings of Jane Austen. Photo: Simon Mayoh.

Lyme turned back the clock to allow visitors to experience the Regency period, the era in which Jane would’ve first put her words on page, through live music, performances, Regency regalia and afternoon tea.

Fans even gathered in the estate’s gardens and posed at the iconic ‘Pemberley’ where scenes for the BBC’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice were filmed.

Lucy Jones, Visitor Experience Assistant, said: “We had a fantastic week with lots of lovely and passionate visitors.”