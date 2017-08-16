Is this your lawnmower?

Have your say

Police are trying to trace owner of a ride-on lawnmower

The abandoned lawnmower was found by a member of the public on Monday August 14.

Officers received a report that a red Countax Hydrostatic ride-on lawnmower had been abandoned on New Road in Whaley Bridge.

A spokesman said: "If this is yours or you know who the owner might be please contact DC Dave Collier on 101 quoting reference 17000347165.

"Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us."

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.