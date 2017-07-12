INTERVIEW: New High Peak MP Ruth George on her first month in parliament and putting family time first

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for High Peak’s new MP Ruth George.

The Labour MP was elected in June and since then she has given up her job as an trade union representative in Manchester and is splitting her time between her home town of Whaley Bridge and Westminster.

Ruth George is the new Labour MP for High Peak

The 47-year-old who got a politics and history degree from Manchester said: “I have always been so passionate about helping people and fighting for the rights of workers and when the snap election was announced and the Labour party didn’t have a candidate it seemed the right time to put myself forward.” The mum-of-four who worked for Usdaw for two decades was also involved with the 1997 political campaigning.

She said: “My life isn’t all politics. Family time is so important as I have four children.

“When my daughter, Becky, now 22, was seven I nursed her for a year while she fought cancer and last year she graduated from university. She has overcome so much including dyslexia that it was such an amazingly proud moment for me.” Now with two young boys both in primary school her days off are spent on day trips and being outside.

“We do a lot of walking,” she said, “on a nice day we sometimes catch a train to Buxton with a picnic then hike back which for my sons’ little legs is an achievement.”

When Ruth is not at work she likes to spend time visiting friends and family in either Norfolk or the South West and this year will be taking a break on the The Isles of Scilly off the Cornish Coast. Continuing her love of the outdoors Ruth remembered when she and her husband, Mark, went on a holiday of a lifetime to Australia visiting Sydney and Tasmania.

She said: “Mark hadn’t seen his brother for ten years and I had never been over so we went and had a wonderful time.

“In Tasmania the Orinteering World Cup was taking place and we had a go at some of the easier courses and we hiked up Cradle Mountain.” Now in her busy schedule Sundays have become family time and last weekend it was her youngest son’s eighth birthday and Ruth relaxed an organised a children’s party.

Ruth’ George’s new life as an MP

Having worked in Usdaw for 20 years Ruth spent her time campaigning and lobbying other MPs and said she knew some of the MPs before she was elected to sit in the House of Commons.

She said: “I have always liked making politics help people in a practical way and this feels like the next step.”

The new MP’s social calendar is already filling up and on Friday she and Mark attended the opening night of Macbeth as part of Buxton International Festival.

Ruth said: “There are so many wonderful groups, events and activities going on all across the High Peak and I want to get out and meet as many people as possible.”

Ruth recently met with Glossop firefighters and took her two youngest children along and they got to go in the fire engine. She said: “I’ll be bringing my family along to as many events as I can so we can spend time together but always say hello if you see me out and about anywhere.”