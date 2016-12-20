INTERVIEW: Buxton’s sport-mad minister dusting off people’s views of old churches

The Reverend Steve Fisher is trying to change people’s views that the church is outdated and out of touch.

Steve was ordained in 1978 - and says he is still on his spiritual journey - and was key to orchestrating Buxton’s town chaplaincy service.

Rev Steve Fisher

He is the minister for the United Reformed Church on Hardwick Square.

The father-of-three said: “I am very passionate about bringing people together and breaking down barriers.”

Since moving to Buxton in 2012, he has become involved with the Churches Together scheme, as believes faith should be the main thing rather than labels.

The 64-year-old is also mad for sport, but says he is more of an armchair supporter now and enjoys cricket, football and golf.

He and his wife Debbie are very keen tennis fans.

He said: “I grew up in London, so I have been to Wimbledon a few times and we do try and get down there as often as we can.

“Following the tennis has also taken us to France and we have watched Andy Murray at the O2, which was really good.”

Steve has a degree in history and, after taking a gap year out and working in London helping in youth work and preaching, someone put the thought of being a minister in his head.

He applied to a theological college in Manchester and started later that year, studying for three years.

He said: “Since then my work has taken me all over the country. When I was working down south I had the option of reviewing my position, but didn’t think it was right for me anymore and saw there was a vacancy in Buxton. One thing led to another and I’ve been here for four years.”

Steve has three grandchildren who live in Yorkshire, and he enjoys spending time with them and visiting them on a regular basis.

He said: “Our eldest daughter lives in the Black Forest in Germany and we love going over there. It is a really beautiful part of the world.”

As well as being a minister in Buxton, he splits his time between another church in Tideswell. Steve can also be heard playing the flute and the guitar in church, although, he joked, not at the same time.

Dusting off the idea of religion

In July Steve stepped down as the chairman of Churches Together.

After setting up the chaplaincy service, he said: “It is always good to plant the seed of something and watch it grow.

“I think many people’s memories of church are dusty sermons from their school days, but so much has changed over the years. I have changed, and the churches have too, but we are finding it harder to shake off that old image.” Steve does not wear a clerical collar because he feels it creates a visual barrier between himself and the person he is talking to and only reinforces the stereotypes he is trying to avoid.

With the festive season just around the corner, Steve thinks there is a place for the true message of Christmas in people’s lives.

He added: “God’s message is a great adventure and Christmas is about peace and understanding, and in a world of turmoil is still very relevant.”