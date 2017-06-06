INTERVIEW: Award-winning High Peak photographer relives his trip to Mongolia

One man, one bicycle, 1,500 miles in 70 days across Mongolia...

It certainly made for a trip of a lifetime for Buxton film-maker Jimmy Hyland

While travelling across Mongolia Jimmy Hyland was stuck in snow storms oand other days faces dessert wind

The 20-year-old has always had a passion for photography and film, but when setting up his own business felt he needed something to give him the edge - so he took a trip to the other side of the world.

Jimmy said: “I wanted to do something different and as I couldn’t find anyone who’d been to Mongolia it seemed like a great starting point.”

With just a bike and basic camping supplies, he filmed his journey as he travelled across the barren landscape in April 2016.

Jimmy said: “I set off travelling east to west and the headwind was so bad that I was travelling downhill and barely moving.

“When I first started I was conscious of getting as many miles under my belt as possible, but then I realised I wasn’t seeing the country or meeting the people.

“So I slowed down and started talking to people, and I realised how different our cultures are. The language barrier was a difficult, but I managed.”

One of the more challenging times for Jimmy on his trip was when he aimed to complete 100km in one day, but a dangerous snow storm meant all he could do was stop and pitch his tent.

The former Buxton Community School pupil said: “I hadn’t got enough supplies as I had planned to reach my final destination by the end of the day and I was really worried.

“Then I heard a knock on my tent and this man beckoned me out.

“We walked for about 90 minutes to get to the safety of his home.”

Jimmy ended up staying with the family for four days while the storm passed.

Life after travelling

Jimmy, who admits he had forgotten how green England was and how accessible water is, has had to edit 300 hours of footage video since returning from Mongolia.

And his efforts were not in vain as he has just won an award at the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival, and is currently touring with his new film.

Jimmy said: “I had the option of going to university but I chose not to, and to make my own mistakes.

“I have worked at the adventure festival for several years so to actually win something there was the most exciting and amazing moment for me.

“This trip helped me grow not just professionally but personally. When you have pushed your body to the limits and you know how low it can go, you appreciate the highs much more.” Jimmy will be showing his film and talking about his trip at the Outdoor Cafe, Hathersage, on Saturday June 10, from 7pm. Tickets are priced £5.