ICE UPDATE: Road and school closures in Derbyshire

This the current situation in terms of road and school closures in Derbyshire.

Roads

The A54 Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and A53 Axe Edge are now open. The A6024 Holme Moss, remains closed due to snow and ice.

Other high ground routes are passable but there is the possibility of ice, particularly on untreated surfaces.

Schools

Peak Forest Primary School - now closed

Hague Bar Primary School - closed

Earl Sterndale CE Primary School - closed

Peak School, Chinley - closed

Crich Church of England Infant School - closed

Monyash CE Primary School - will open at 10am - keep checking

Youlgrave All Saints Primary School - closed all day

Buxton Community School - will open at 10am

St Thomas More School - will open at 10am

Chapel-en-le-Frith High - open as normal

Charlesworth Primary School - closed

Burbage Primary School - closed

Hope Valley College - open as normal

Harpur Hill Primary School - will open at 10am

Fairfield Infant and Nursery school - planning to open at 10

Fairfield Endowed Junior School - will open at 10

St Anne’s Primary in Buxton - will open at 10am

Hadfield Nursery School - closed

New Mills School - will open at 10:10am