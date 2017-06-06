Hundreds join battle against breast cancer in Bakewell

The picturesque Peak District town of Bakewell turned pink on Saturday for Breast Cancer Care’s annual Pink Ribbonwalk fundraiser.

People of all ages and backgrounds donned bright pink clothes to walk either five, 10 or 20 miles courses starting and finishing at the town’s famous showground.

Breast Cancer Care's Pink Ribbonwalk in Bakewell.

Event organisers hope the walk will raise around £75,000 - every penny of which will go to people affected by the UK’s most common cancer.

Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbonwalk manager, Preena Mistry, said: “It was amazing to see so many people at this year’s Bakewell Pink Ribbonwalk – it’s always an incredible day and this year was no exception.

“We want to thank everyone who took part because with their help, we can continue to offer vital care, support and information for free to anyone affected by breast cancer.

“Breast Cancer Care is here to help people affected by breast cancer feel more in control.”

Pink Ribbon Walk Bakewell, Rachel Clayton and Vivienne Darbyshire

Walkers wrote personal messages on pink ribbons, the recognised symbol for breast cancer, and added them to the charity’s ribbon display at the finish line.

Among the people who took part was Chesterfield mum Rosie Bunn who spoke to the crowd before the 10-mile walk about the support she received from Breast Cancer Care.

Rosie, 59, said: “Breast Cancer Care was there for me whenever I needed them.

“The support they gave me helped me to stay positive and forward thinking throughout my treatment.”

Pink Ribbon Walk Bakewell,

To get involved, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk.