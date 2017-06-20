Hundreds attend Buxton’s Peak District Boundary Walk launch

A new long-distance walk around the border of the Peak District National Park was officially opened at the weekend.

This walk is the first of its kind to be a circular route around a National Park and the start and end point of the 192 mile journey is in Buxton.

The Peak District Boundary Walk was officially launched in Buxton on Satuday, June 17.

The Peak District Boundary Walk is broken into 20 sections of up to 11.5 miles in length.

Andy Tickle director of Friends of the Peak District, which organised the walk, said: “Saturday was such a fantastic day and also marked the anniversary of the second meeting of the people who campaigned to set up Peak District National Park back in 1939.

“We have such wonderful scenery on our doorstep and it felt only right that the launch should be in Buxton, which truly is the gateway to the Peak District.”

More than 200 people were there for the launch and at 10am walkers at every stage set off to cover a section. Buxton Town Team member Tina Heathcote said: “What a way to launch the walk properly than have every inch and every mile walked in one day.

“This has been a long time coming but big ideas only work if people do and everyone has worked so hard to make this a reality.” The walkers leaving Bxton were waved off by the new mayor Councillor Matthew Stone and horse and rider, Sally-Ann Baroudi on Lottie led the way to pay homage to Ethel and Gerald Haythornthwaite who first mapped the boundary of the Peak District on horseback.

Emma Bridgewater, president of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, officially launched the walk at 12pm on the Market Place and she said: “This great boundary, to be hiked and wandered, not only shows the magnificence of our country’s first national park, but also the importance of protecting our precious countryside from urban sprawl.”

Buxton Civic Association (BCA) supported Friends of the Peak District and Buxton Town Team on Saturday to help celebrate the official opening of the walk. It was National Civic Day so rather than have a separate event they used the event to put together a small exhibition to tell some of the story of walking in the Peak District and celebrate some of the long distant trails and the work of the Mountain Rescue teams.

Simon Fussell Business Development Manager for BCA said: “It was important to be part of this historic event especially in our 50th year.

“The walk is a tremendous tribute to the work that all the voluntary groups do to enhance the visitors experience of the Peak District and its surroundings.

“We’re hoping to have an exhibition at Poole’s Cavern during the festival in July.”