Huge fire rips through Peak District barn

A huge fire has ripped through a Peak District barn overnight.

The incident began shortly after midnight at a barn in Middleton-by-Youlgrave, taking hold in the large quantity of straw it contained.

Firefighters from five stations all across Derbyshire attended the blaze, spending more than five hours battling the flames.

The barn was still described as well alight at 1.20am - by which time Derbyshire Police had been called in to assist firefighters.

By 5am the number of engines at the scene had been reduced to two plus a water carrier.

