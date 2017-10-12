HOSPICE CARE WEEK: Celebrating our wonderful hospices in Derbyshire

Hospices up and down the country provide a vital lifeline for people when they need their help and support the most.
And as the nation celebrates Hospice Care Week, people in the High Peak are lucky to have access to three wonderful programmes.
Hospices up and down the country provide a vital lifeline for people when they need their help and support the most.
And as the nation celebrates Hospice Care Week, people in the High Peak are lucky to have access to three wonderful programmes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buxton Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.