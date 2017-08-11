Homes plan revealed for historic Buxton town centre pub

An historic former pub in the centre of Buxton could soon be turned into 13 new apartments.

Plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to convert the listed White Lion pub and outbuildings off Spring Gardens into new homes.

Applicant Jon Baigent wants to transform the building, which dates back to 1650, into one and two bedroom dwellings.

A supporting statement submitted with the planning application states: “The aim of the proposal is seen as the catalyst to regenerate interest in this end of Spring Gardens and provide accommodation in an existing building in a central location.

“The regeneration of The Crescent is being seen by many as the springboard for the centre of Buxton to once again become a desirable place - something which it has arguably lost over the years.

“This proposal hopes to capitalise on that renewed interest in the town and provide a viable long-term future for this listed building.”

A public consultation on the application is due to end on Thursday August 17.