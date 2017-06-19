Holidaymakers join in airline’s celebrations

Birthday celebrations hit the heights when airline customers were presented with specially created cakes

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays marked two milestones at East Midlands Airport this weekend when the goodies were handed out to customers on its Pisa and Malaga flights – as both routes celebrate five years of operations.

Since launching, roughly 400,000 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers have flown on the two popular routes.

The celebrations come as Jet2holidays also marks its tenth anniversary with customers and staff across the UK. Airports across the UK, including East Midlands, have been challenged to create a celebratory themed cake with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays social media fans voting for the winner.

Although operations started at East Midlands in 2009, it all began for Jet2holidays in June 2007. Today over seven million happy holidaymakers later, Jet2holidays is one of the ‘big three’ with licence to carry 2.27 million customers. Back in 2007 when it launched, this figure was just 23,000.

Back in 2007, the company operated to 15 destinations whereas today it operates to more than 40 top sun destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe, with 26 world famous capitals and cultural centres, including winter shopping trips to New York, also available through Jet2CityBreaks which launched in May 2015. The company now sells almost 4,000 hotels ranging from 2* to exclusive 5* properties through its ‘Indulgent Escapes’ brand.

This growth means that Jet2holidays will employ over 1,600 people in summer 2017, including a dedicated team to deliver its new and exclusive Resort Flight Check In service, which allows Jet2holidays customers to securely check in their bags at the hotel on their day of departure, leaving them luggage free for the rest of the day and at the airport.

Just last week, the company also announced its latest new offering, Jet2Villas, a brand new villa offer with hundreds of properties on sale. The new proposition gives customers the freedom of a villa holiday with the benefits of a package holiday.

All Jet2holidays packages include free infant places well as 0% credit and debit card fees. With a UK based call centre, and the option to book online, over the phone or through travel agents, Jet2holidays customers also benefit from 24 hour in-resort service. All of this has not only see the company enjoy tremendous growth but has also resulted in a number of coveted industry awards.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This summer marks the 10th anniversary of delivering real package holidays through Jet2holidays and it is a great time to be celebrating the work which has seen us continue to go from strength to strength. That is only possible thanks to everyone here at Jet2holidays.

“As well as celebrating that, we are proud to be celebrating five years of these two fantastic routes from East Midlands Airport. We are looking forward too, and thanks to our continued investment into building a company that is focused on our customers, we look ahead with real confidence. No other holiday operator works as hard to make its customers feel like a VIP, and on top of our fantastic sun and city destinations, those special Jet2holidays touches such as low £60 per person deposit, children go free, 24 hour in-resort assistance, and our exclusive Resort Flight Check In service means the next ten years should be just as successful.”