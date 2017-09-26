Search

Hoe-down to celebrate High Peak charity’s 30th birthday

Councillor John Walton, Deputy Mayor of High Peak (tenth from left), congratulates riders, volunteers and supporters of the Helen Atkin Group, RDA Buxton, on the success of their 30th anniversary Open Day in July.
Volunteers and supporters of a charity that allows disabled people to ride horses plan to celebrate its 30th brithday with a fundraising hoe-down.

In honour the 30th anniversary of Buxton-based charity Helen Atkin Group, Riding for the Disabled, a barn dance is being held at Buxton’s Devonshire Dome, on November 3.

Tickets are £18 and are available from Bells Shoes, in Spring Gardens, Buxton, 0330 111 1213 and online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/helen-atkin-riding-for-the-disabled-group-buxton-8113323475.