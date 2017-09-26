Hoe-down to celebrate High Peak charity’s 30th birthday

Volunteers and supporters of a charity that allows disabled people to ride horses plan to celebrate its 30th brithday with a fundraising hoe-down.

In honour the 30th anniversary of Buxton-based charity Helen Atkin Group, Riding for the Disabled, a barn dance is being held at Buxton’s Devonshire Dome, on November 3.

Tickets are £18 and are available from Bells Shoes, in Spring Gardens, Buxton, 0330 111 1213 and online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/helen-atkin-riding-for-the-disabled-group-buxton-8113323475.