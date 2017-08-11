Hit TV show is coming to Buxton on the hunt for your ‘bobby dazzlers’

High Peak folk are being encouraged to roll out their own bobby dazzlers as hit TV antiques show Dickinson’s Real Deal heads to Buxton next month.

The popular ITV daytime programme is returning for a 14th series, and David Dickinson and the dealers are currently travelling the country looking out for prized antiques and valuables.

Residents are being invited to take along their antiques and valuables for appraisal.

And the presenter and his team will be visiting Buxton’s historic Devonshire Dome on Saturday September 23, when members of the public will be able get their treasured heirlooms or collectables appraised.

Dickinson said: “I’m very much looking forward to visiting Buxton. It is an area of the country I love bringing the show to.

“I remember visiting the area several times; the items brought in were fantastic - great quality - with fabulous history and stories attached.”

On one such previous occasion, a participant walked away with £540 for his gold bracelet, while another saw their gamble pay off with £420 at auction for a Pelham Puppet. And a couple left the dealers table with £1,300 for their World War Two medal collection.

The show’s team of independent valuers will be offering free advice on all items taken along on the day.

As usual, Dickinson will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash or gamble at auction.

Doors at the Dome, on Devonshire Road, will be open between 8am and 5pm.

Admission is free.