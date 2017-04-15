High Peak tradesman in running to be crowned top apprentice

A High Peak tradesman has made it through to the final nine of a national search for the country’s top apprentice, with the chance to win £10,000.

Alfie Hodges, from Whaley Bridge, is heading to London on April 21 to prove he is worth the title of Screwfix Direct Trade Apprentice 2017.

The 18-year-old, who works at Taylor Trade Limited, has been learning the ropes since June 2015.

He said: “I am very proud that I have made it this far and when I go to London I am not going there to lose, I am going there to win.

“This is small area and to say that I am one of the best in the country is amazing.”

A Screwfix Direct spokesman said: “There is currently a widely-reported skills gap within the UK, with fewer people taking up trade apprenticeships.

“The competition is a great opportunity for future tradespeople to showcase their skills and gain national recognition, plus win fantastic prizes.”

If Alfie is successful and wins the £10,000, half of the prize will be in Screwfix Direct vouchers, £3,000 will go for career enhancing courses and £2,000 will go to Stockport College where he attends.

Alfie said: “I saw the advert for the competition and thought it would really help me achieve my future goals if I could win.

“I’m very passionate about renewable energy and think there is a massive need for more people to move into green energy, and if I won the money for courses would be amazing and help me realise this.

“Everything I know is thanks to Matt Taylor who took a chance on me, and I am looking forward to showcasing not just my skills but his work and crafts in London.”

There will be an interview and group activities before the judges decide the winner.