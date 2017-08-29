High Peak tipple brewed to help Armed Forces

An Armed Forces charity has brewed a limited edition cask ale to help raise money to support service men and women who are both serving and retired.

The Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion has brewed ‘Standard Bearer’ in partnership with The Wincle Brewing Company.

The name for the ale was inspired by the dedication of the Hayfield branch’s own standard bearer Neil Deaville, who first carried the standard at a drumhead remembrance service in 1963.

A donation of £10 will be made directly to the Poppy Appeal for each 9kg cask purchased from the Wincle Brewing Company. The ale will also be bottled and available in pubs.