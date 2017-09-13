High Peak teen with MS doing skydive

A teenager who has been battling multiple sclerosis for wants to give back to the nurses who have helped her by doing a skydive.

Jess Butterworth was diagnosed in September 2016 with the condition after her right-hand side went numb and she began suffering with severe fatigue.

On Saturday, October 14, she will be jumping out of a plane from 10,000 feet - although if she is not well enough, her mum will step up and do the fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.

Jess, who is a student at Aquinas College, Stockport, said: “If you met me, you would presume I was perfectly healthy, but I am unfortunately one of the millions living with the daily battle of an invisible illness.”

Almost a year on from her diagnosis, she is learning how far she can push herself and is better at managing her condition thanks to support from her MS nurses.

It costs on average £52,500 to recruit, train and pay for a new MS nurse for the first 15 months, only after this period does the NHS take over the funding. The trust relies purely on the donations and the generosity of its supporters.

Jess, of Watford Road, New Mills, said: “Very sadly about two out of three people with MS live in an area where there are not enough MS nurses. “Let’s make sure no one has to manage MS alone.”

Jess is doing the tandem skydive to raise money to fund more nurses.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com.