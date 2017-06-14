High Peak supermarket issues parking tickets to customers asleep in bed

Two members of the same family were hit with parking fines for supposedly outstaying their welcome in Buxton’s Aldi car park - at a time when they were both asleep in bed.

Julie Collins and her 80-year-old father Peter Thomson were both sent letters by Parking Eye - which operates the car park - claiming they had entered the car park shortly before 6am on Sunday March 26.

It claimed they then had stayed longer than the allotted two-and-a-half hours - even though the store did not open until 10am.

Julie’s husband, Stephen, said: “Neither my wife, Julie, or her dad, Peter, were out of bed at that time on a Sunday morning, never mind shopping in the town.

“I think it is really worrying that these letters have been sent out - obviously there has been a massive mix-up somewhere along the way.

“This would be the evidence used in court, but it’s so clearly wrong so how can we ever be sure if we do get a ticket again, either from Aldi or any other car park which uses Parking Eye, whether it is genuine or not.”

Stephen said: “How many other people are out there, who maybe live alone and have no-one to talk to, would have paid the fine unnecessarily?

“My father-in-law’s letter arrived first and the next day my wife’s did, but the fine has not been issued until June 6, so what happened in those intervening months?

“I think Aldi need to re-evaluate who they work with and make the terms of parking tickets clearer.”

A Parking Eye spokesperson said: “Parking charges were issued due to a temporary technical error and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The charges have been cancelled.”