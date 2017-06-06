High Peak schoolgirl to shave head in memory of uncle

A ‘wonderfully kind’ little girl is braving the shave and chopping all her hair off in memory of her uncle.

Elise Dean will chopping off her locks and raising money for Royal Derby Hospital where her uncle, Ian Brooks was treated after collapsing witha brain clot in July last year and Blythe House Hopsice.

Sally Dean is mum to the 11-year-old and said: “She is incredibly brave doing this and I am so proud of her.” Elise, from Park Crescent in Chapel, will be shaving her hair on the last day of term on July 20 after her Year six leaver’s prom from Chapel Primary School.

Sally said: “She wanted to have long hair for her prom and will be cutting it off in front of the whole school.

“Ian’s death affected us all and we are all getting over it - it was such a shock.

“Elise came to me and said she wanted to do something to give back and decided herself she wanted to shave her hair off.” Ian from Derby collapsed on the Saturday night and was taken to hospital and scans showed he had a severe bleed on the brain and on the following Monday the life support machine was switched off.

Sally said she made sure Elise wanted to go through with this because once she started telling people there would be no backing out and said her daughter was so excited to do it for Uncle Ian.

Sally was concerned that Elise would be picked on by other pupils but say the community has already got behind her so much and are all giving her their support. She said: “Going to secondary school is scary enough but doing it without hair is a very brave thing to do.” To do donate to Elise’s cause click here.