High Peak school’s delight over new sport facility

Chinley Primary School pupils were all smiles as they welcomed High Peak MP Ruth George to their new multi-use games area.

Mrs George expressed her delight at the multi-use games area (MUGA), made possible by a grant of £9,055, as she visited the school last Thursday, and commented on the positive effect the instalment has had on pupils.

Thanks to the investment from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, who since 2000 have provided grants for 217 other facilities in Derbyshire, the school now has state-of-the-art facilities for use in PE lessons and football practice.

Pupils will benefit from the MUGA, alongside community members who can use the facility outside of school hours.

Installed with the intention of helping to increase football participation locally, introduce new players to the game and improve the experience for regular players, the MUGA has been a success.

Headteacher of Chinley Primary School, Peter Lambert, said: “The children were so excited as the project unfolded and are now making full use of the pitch and improving their football skills in both PE lessons and their free time.”

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “I am delighted that a grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund has enabled Chinley Primary School to install a new MUGA.

“This development will provide a real boost to football in the local area.”