High Peak school ‘been transformed’ say Ofsted

The turnaround of a High Peak secondary school - which three years ago had been placed in special measures - has been praised by the government’s education watchdog.

New Mills School and Sixth Form has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted following its most recent inspection - the second-highest grading possible.

It means the Church Lane school is now ‘good’ in all categories - and its success has even been acknowledged in this year’s parliamentary review.

A parliamentary review is an annual series of independent publications, which aims to share best practice among policy makers and business leaders, and the school has been acknowledged by Prime Minister Theresa May for its improvements.

Ofsted inspector Zareina Connolly said in her report: “Leaders and governors have transformed the standard of education at this school.

“The quality of teaching and pupils’ outcomes are good and improving rapidly.”

Headteacher Debbie McGloin said she was “very proud” with the verdict.

“Seeing our school’s work and ethos recognised in two such important documents in the same month is a clear demonstration we are enabling our students to be the best they can be while supporting our community now and in the future with the educational provision our young people need,” she said.

“The positive outcome of this inspection is the result of the dedication, ambition, high expectations and hard work of all staff at New Mills School.

The report also noted that teachers were committed to their own development, planned learning ‘meticulously’ and considered pupils’ needs carefully.

The report added: “Since the last inspection, GCSE results have improved year on year.

“In 2016, pupils’ progress was above average. This represents a significant improvement compared to the results from 2015.”