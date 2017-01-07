High Peak’s role in major arts funding report

High Peak has been mentioned in the findings of a major report by MPs.

The Countries of Culture report calls for a greater spread of arts funding outside London.

Members of the Culture Media and Sport Select Committee, which produced the report, visited the High Peak during their research, at the request of the area’s MP, Andrew Bingham.

Mr Bingham, who is himself a member of the committee, also contacted organisations in Buxton and Glossop asking them to make their feelings known when the committee was calling for submissions.

“We have so much going on across the High Peak in terms of culture, so I wanted our cultural organisations like the Buxton Festival, Glossop Music Festival and Buxton Opera House to have the opportunity to inform the committee in its deliberations,” Mr Bingham said.

“The report acknowledges the work of all these organisations and also the role of the borough council in supporting them. I would like to thank all the local people for their submissions and efforts, and the report recommends that more arts funding is directed across the country and not just to London.

“I was also insistent that the committee come to the High Peak - the report is about arts funding outside London, so it seemed obvious to me that we hold some of the meetings outside London. To the best of my knowledge this is the first time a select committee has ever been to the High Peak as part of its work.”

And together with the visit last year by chief executive of Arts Council England, Darren Henley, Mr Bingham added: “I hope High Peak will remain in the forefront of the Arts Council’s minds in the future.”