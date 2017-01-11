High Peak residents take action on road safety

Residents are taking action against a ‘dangerous’ road in the High Peak to try and keep people safe.

Plans to convert a commercial garage on Old Road, Whaley Bridge, into houses has been met with opposition by those who say it already difficult to park or walk down.

Mum-of-two, Katie Tyreman, who lives on the same street as the former garage said: “It is a dangerous road. In the last year six pets have been killed because of cars going too fast and there being poor visibility for motorists.

“Something needs to be done before there is a total tragedy.”

Her concerns come after plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to convert the garage into three dwellings.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Noel Coward, the agent said: “The proposed development involves the conversion and change of use to form one two-bedroom house and two three bedroom houses.”

Katie, 38, said: “The area is crying out for more houses and I totally support that idea. The garage is in the wrong place and would never get planning permission now but there is no mention of any road safety measures in the new plans.

“The plans state there will be two parking spaces but for three houses that is not enough so the new residents will have to park on the street and during that stretch of road there is no pavement and I hate taking my little ones down there because it’s already not safe and these new plans will only make it worse.”

Katie said an action group which will be focusing on the road safety of the are is being set up. She added: “It’s very early days yet but someone needs to be saying residents’ safety is the top priority.”