High Peak remembers Passchendaele soldiers 100 years on

A poignant and moving service of remembrance was held at St Matthew’s Church in Hayfield on Sunday to mark the centenary of the start of one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.

The service, organised by the Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion, honoured the 110 brave High Peak men who lost their lives in the Battle of Passchendaele.

The service took place on the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Branch spokesman David Ash said: “As part of the nation’s commemorations the High Peak came together themselves to remember the 110 lads from across the community who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“The service, led by the Reverend John Hudghton, remembered all the local men caught up in the tragic events which ended up with 275,00 Allied Forces soldiers and 220,000 German soldiers killed or wounded.”

Concluding the commemorations, a parade of standards from the Hayfield, Glossop, Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge branches of the legion was led by a lone piper to the cenotaph, with the last post played by Gareth Flanagan, from Buxton, as the standards were dipped for the two-minute silence.

Commemorative wreaths were also laid, including one by Mayor Coun Matthew Stone on behalf of the High Peak community.

