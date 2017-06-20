High Peak pupils celebrate the things they have in common

Youngsters from the High Peak joined with people throughout the country last week to promote unity as part of the Great Get Together Weekend.

Pupils from Fairfield Endowed Junior School Chapel-en-le-Frith C of E Primary School were among the millions across the United Kingdom who got together to take part in the weekend, which took place from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18, and marked the first anniversary of the murder of the former Labour MP for Batley and Spen Jo Cox.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday at Chapel-en-le-Frith C of E Primary School when children, parents and staff were invited to take part in a special breakfast to mark the occasion.

Later in the day, students at Fairfield Endowed Junior School were treated to a visit from the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris Men, who held a workshop with them.

They began by demonstrating three traditional Morris dances, which the children enjoyed watching.

The pupils were then able to participate in numerous types of Morris dances with the Morris men leading the way.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children really enjoyed the experience as it was something different and very energetic.”

The Great Get Together weekend marked the anniversary of the tragic death of Jo Cox MP who inspired people when she said: “We have more in common than divides us.”