High Peak pupil becomes published author after winning competition

A Buxton schoolgirl will have her work read by millions after winning a creative writing competition launched by one of the biggest names in UK transport.

Eleven-year-old Bridie Harwood from Buxton, is one of just 12 winners from across the country selected by National Express to have her short story published on its on-board infotainment system VUER, which is short for View, Unwind, Enjoy, Relax.

Bridie, a pupil at New Mills School in High Peak, entered the first-ever ‘Express Yourself’ story competition with her story: ‘Happy Travelling’, an exciting tale about a young girl called Anita and her grandmother who go on a magical Christmas shopping trip.

New Mills School and Sixth Form Headteacher Debbie McGloin said: “We are extremely proud of Bridie’s achievement in winning this competition, she is clearly a very talented writer and I am sure she is going to win many more awards.”

National Express bosses launched the writing competition, which was judged by children’s authors across the UK including Caryl Hart from Derbyshire, as part of its ‘Youth Promise’ – a commitment to give back to young people in communities across the UK.

Caryl said: “What a wonderful story, Bridie’s descriptions really bring the trip to life - I was right there with Anita, drinking hot chocolate, eating a cream cake and taking in all the sights and smells and excitement of a shopping trip at Christmas.

“Many congratulations on a brilliant piece of writing. Well done.”

National Express UK Coach Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by quality of the entries which have taken us from depths of the jungle to outer space – and just about everywhere in between.

“All the entries were brilliant and we’d like to say a huge thanks to all the young people who entered – we loved reading every single tale – as well as of course a massive well done to Bridie whose story will now be enjoyed by millions.”