High Peak prostate cancer survivor calls for more men to get checks-ups

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer one man wants to break the stigma of the disease and encourage more men to go for checks.

Jonathan Davey was diagnosed in 2009 and at the end of the month he will be completing his final leg in a mammoth journey where he has walked sections of Europe’s Pyrenees mountain range every summer. He is using this final push of his adventure to raise funds for Blythe House Hospice which is still supporting him now he is in remission.