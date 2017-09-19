High Peak primary school forced to close this afternoon

A primary school has been forced to close this afternoon.
Dove Holes CE Primary School apologised for the closure which is due to not having any water supply.
The message was posted on the Derbyshire County Council website just before 1.30pm.
