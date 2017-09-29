High Peak mum pleas for drivers to slow down on ‘dangerous’ road

A concerned parent has called on motorists to slow down along a Dove Holes ‘rat run’ before there is a serious accident.

Janine Plimbley says Meadow Lane in Dove Holes, as far as Long Lane in Chapel-en-le Frith, is an accident waiting to happen due to the ‘ridiculous’ speed of motorists which use it.

The 47-year-old, who lives off Meadow Lane, said: “Mindless drivers go way too fast along here and I don’t want anyone to have an accident. If they just slowed down it would be a lot safer.”

Janine - who was involved in a road accident when she was younger when her car collided with a tree due to the actions of a speeding motorist - said the issue was a particular concern earlier this week when a bullock escaped from a nearby field.

She said: “I saw a black shape on the side of the road so I slowed down and saw it was a cow and went to get help. I put my hazard lights on but people were still tearing past me, making the situation even more dangerous.

“We live in a rural area and there will be animals which escape from fields and there will be horses and riders on the road too, and some drivers need to think of others when they are driving instead of just putting their foot down and getting from A to B as quick as possible.”

Although there are clear speed limit signs around the area Janine feels more can be done.

She said: “I think the only way people will slow down is if there is an accident on that stretch of road, but then it will only really hit home to the people who have been affected, not other drivers who just pass through.”

Janine, who has an 11-year-old son, said she is worried about his safety.

She added: “I just want people to take notice of the speed limits and realise they are putting not just themselves but others at risk.”

Chairman of Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council, Coun Tim Norton, said: “Speeding is not a problem as far as I know, but we can certainly bring this up at our next meeting.”