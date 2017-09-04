High Peak MP pledges support to quarrying industry

High Peak MP Ruth George donned hi-vis safety gear for her first visit to Tarmac’s site at Tunstead, one of the largest and longest-standing employers in her constituency.

Mrs George enjoyed a tour of the site, and the new officer of the Parliamentary All Party Group for Mining and Quarrying committee said: “I was extremely impressed with the size of the operation at Tunstead and how important the site is to major national infrastructure projects.

“The 450 skilled jobs, plus all the indirect employment and economic benefits, are very important to High Peak’s prosperity.

“Quarrying is such a major local industry. I look forward to working with Tarmac to support the industry at both a local and national level.”