High Peak lifesaver honoured for four decades with ambulance service

A lifesaver from Chapel-en-le-Frith has received not one but two long service awards from the ambulance service - and is hoping to get his third next year.

Colin Marshall received his 35 and 40-year service accolades from North West Ambulance Service last month, and says he aims to retire once he receives his 45-year acknowledgement.

Colin and wife Jill at his long service award ceremony.

The 65-year-old, of Beresford Road, started work in 1973, shortly before his 21st birthday.

He said: “I’m one year away from retirement now, so it looks like I’m staying.” Colin, who is a father and step-father to six, did not have any uniform when he first started the job, and had to wear cast-offs from the fire service which had the fire retardant poles removed.

Colin said: “I worked delivering patients to Stockport Infirmary’s accident and emergency department for 34 years and was going to retire, but was persuaded to stay on in the patient transport service.

“So much has changed over the years. When I first started we had basic first aid training and didn’t carry any specialised equipment with us - our job was just to take the patient to casualty.

“Over the years I have delivered babies, climbed inside a massive metal vat in Hazel Grove to rescue a man who had collapsed when he was at work and had to drag him out, and I’ve been there to help people when they need it most.

“My time has been happy. Of course there has been sad times, but the job was so fast-paced you would drop a patient off and 15 minutes later you were out on another job.”

Colin plans to retire properly in November next year once he has reached 45 years’ service.