High Peak lifesaver honoured for four decades of service

A lifesaver from Chapel-en-le-Frith has received not one but two long service awards from the ambulance service and is hoping to get his third next year.

Colin Marshall received his 35 and 40-year service accolades from the North West Ambulance Service last month but says once he has got his 45-year acknowledgement he will be retiring.

Colin and wife Jill at his long service award ceremony

The 65-year-old, from Beresford Road, started work in 1973, just before his 21st birthday and was hoping to go to Australia.

He said: “I’m one year away from retirement so it looks like I’m staying.” Colin, who is a dad and step dad to six did not have any uniform when he first started and had to wear cast-offs from the fire service which had the fire retardant poles removed.

Colin said: “I worked delivering patients to Stockport Infirmary A&E for 34 years and was going to retire but was persuaded to stay on in the patient transport service.

“So much has changed over the years. When I first started we had basic first aid training and didn’t carry any specialised equipment with us - our job was just to take the patient to casualty. “I have delivered babies, climbed inside a massive metal vat in Hazel Grove to rescue a man who had collapsed when he was at work and had to drag him out, and I’ve been there to help people when they need it most.

“My time has been happy, of course there has been sad times but the job was so fast-paced you would drop a patient off and 15 minutes later you were out on another job.” Colin plans to retire properly in November next year once he has reached his 45 year-service.