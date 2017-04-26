High Peak Foodbank to host pop-up dining event

High Peak Foodbank is bringing a new pop-up social dining experience to Buxton by joining the network of Super Kitchens.

The charity hopes to tackle food waste by using surplus fresh goods from supermarkets to provide meals on a pay-as-you-can basis, as well as creating community inclusion for those who may be isolated.

Food bank co-ordinator Paul Bohan said: “This was the natural progression for the food bank.

“We are getting lots of fresh food from the supermarkets in the area which would have otherwise been thrown away.

“We are filling our food parcels, but rather than discarding the rest we wanted to do something different and bring people together.”

Working with the Super Kitchen network, the foodbank wants to bring nutritious and satisfying meals to the table on a regular basis.

Super Kitchen spokesman Steve Ralf said: “We are delighted to welcome High Peak Foodbank to our growing family of Super Kitchens.”

The food bank cannot plan a menu until it receives its supplies on the day, but Paul said it would be very healthy and full of vegetables.

He added: “This is not just about food poverty, but about bringing people together who may normally eat on their own, and for those who can pay a little more it would help those who can’t afford as much.”

The first event will be on Friday May 5 at the United Reformed Church, on Hardwick Square East, with food being served from 5.30pm until 7pm.